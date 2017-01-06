Jan 6 RVH Inc :

* Says it repurchased 5,500 shares for 5.0 million yen in total in December, 2016

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Sep. 9, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 5,500 shares for 5.0 million yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jPKs8Z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)