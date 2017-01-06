BRIEF-Cevian Capital says sees significant potential in Ericsson
* Cevian Capital managing partner Gardell says sees significant potential in ericsson
Jan 6 Citic Guoan Information Industry Co Ltd
* Says telecommunication unit plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($288.97 million) exchangeable bond
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jhQZEP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9211 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Cevian Capital managing partner Gardell says sees significant potential in ericsson
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday made it harder for manufacturers and drug companies to control how their products are used or resold, ruling against printer company Lexmark International Inc in a patent dispute over its ink cartridges.