BRIEF-Tegna declares a dividend of 7 cents per share
* Declared a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable on July 3, 2017 to stockholders of record as of close of business on June 9, 2017
Jan 6 Smart Information Technology Global :
* Says it will issue 1.1 million shares via private placement to raise 1 bln won, at 910 won/share
* Listing date on Jan. 25
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/2vom5g
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Declared a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable on July 3, 2017 to stockholders of record as of close of business on June 9, 2017
WASHINGTON, May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump's communications director is leaving the job, the White House said on Tuesday, as the president considers wider staff changes to try to contain political damage from probes into Russia and his presidential campaign.