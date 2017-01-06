MOVES-Wells Fargo makes more personnel changes in retail banking unit
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.
Jan 6 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says its unit wins land auction worth 740 million yuan ($106.87 million) in Shenzhen
BRUSSELS, May 30 European Union states and their joint parliament in Brussels on Tuesday agreed new rules to give smaller companies improved access to financing, a move the bloc said would help create jobs and spur economic growth.