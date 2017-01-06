BRIEF-Stockholm IT ventures says is in negotiations to buy Blocktrade Technologies
* Stockholm IT Ventures AB says is in negotiations to purchase London based Blocktrade Technologies Ltd
Jan 6 Digital Design Co Ltd :
* Says it scraps 67,175 shares' private placement plan disclosed on Dec. 22, 2016
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zS7VS5
SAN FRANCISCO, May 30 Andy Rubin, the co-creator of the Android mobile phone operating system, has launched a new company called Essential Products to sell a high-end smartphone and a home assistant device.