Jan 9 EVE Energy Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Nanjing-based bus firm on power battery cooperation

* Says it plans to sell about 1.0 billion yuan ($144.28 million) worth of power batteries to Nanjing-based bus firm in 2017

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iT5M7D

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9311 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)