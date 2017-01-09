** State-controlled BEML Ltd's shares rise as much as 19.6 pct to its highest since Jan 15, 2016

** Heavy vehicle and rail car maker says govt to divest 26 pct holding in co bit.ly/2hX9sGn

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since May 19, 2014

** About 2.5 mln shares had changed hands by 0422 GMT, seven times the 30-day average