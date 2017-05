** Shares of Aurobindo Pharma up as much as 4.32 pct, its highest since Dec 12

** The U.S. FDA approved company's generic treatment, Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection, for partial onset seizures in adults, the firm said on Saturday - exchange filing bit.ly/2ity3ib

** Company's European subsidiary signs binding agreement to acquire Generis Farmaceutica in Portugal - exchange filing bit.ly/2i8Dplg

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 25