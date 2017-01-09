CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere says Spanish Supreme Court partially rules in its favor in Pokerstars case (May 25)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
Jan 9 Midea Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co completed the acquisition of shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft via takeover bid
* Says the co, via its wholly owned unit, has raised its stake in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft to 94.6 percent
