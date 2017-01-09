Jan 9 Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 15 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 64.0 million yuan to 86.6 million yuan

* Says in the previous release, it expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 52.7 million yuan to 75.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 75.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from plant extracts business and increased engineering income from BT project are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/bhJv6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)