Jan 9 Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients
Corp. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 15 percent to
increase by 15 percent, or to be 64.0 million yuan to 86.6
million yuan
* Says in the previous release, it expected the net profit
for FY 2016 to be 52.7 million yuan to 75.3 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 75.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from plant extracts
business and increased engineering income from BT project are
the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/bhJv6
