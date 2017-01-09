CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere says Spanish Supreme Court partially rules in its favor in Pokerstars case (May 25)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
Jan 9 Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 164.5 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Jan 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iU0iI1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS