Jan 9 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd

* Says it plans engine production project with investment of 3.95 billion yuan ($569.74 million)

* Says it plans emission laboratory project with investment of 345 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iuEiCf

($1 = 6.9330 Chinese yuan renminbi)