CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere says Spanish Supreme Court partially rules in its favor in Pokerstars case (May 25)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
Jan 9 Shandong Zhonglu Oceanic Fisheries Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 287.15 percent to 336.57 percent, or to be 47 million yuan to 53 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (12.14 million yuan)
* Says increased revenue from core businesses as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uGr8Mh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
