CORRECTED-BRIEF-Codere says Spanish Supreme Court partially rules in its favor in Pokerstars case (May 25)
* SAYS SPANISH SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CODERE VERSUS POKERSTARS
Jan 9 Nankang Rubber Tire Corp Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 3,986,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of T$118,076,770 in total, from Dec. 13, 2016 to Jan. 9, 2017
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 27,386,000 shares of its common shares as of Jan. 9, representing a 3.28 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Se3JAU
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
