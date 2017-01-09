Jan 9 Nankang Rubber Tire Corp Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 3,986,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of T$118,076,770 in total, from Dec. 13, 2016 to Jan. 9, 2017

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 27,386,000 shares of its common shares as of Jan. 9, representing a 3.28 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Se3JAU

