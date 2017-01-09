U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
Jan 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
* Says major shareholder signs agreement to sell 24 percent stake in the company for 2.2 billion yuan ($317.26 million)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2iZaUHS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9344 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd