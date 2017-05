Jan 9 Xin Jiang Ready Health Industry Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy back company's shares for up to 100 million yuan ($14.42 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on January 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iU8xnh; bit.ly/2iUZRiA

