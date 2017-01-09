U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
Jan 9 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd
* Says shareholder, Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd's unit, uses 403.58 million H-share in the bank as collateral for 36 months, representing 1.11 percent of total issued share capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iUjbKG
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd