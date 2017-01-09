BRIEF-Stockholm IT ventures says is in negotiations to buy Blocktrade Technologies
* Stockholm IT Ventures AB says is in negotiations to purchase London based Blocktrade Technologies Ltd
Jan 9 Chunghsin Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says Zhao Junhui resigned as CFO
* Says it appoints Yao Renjian as CFO
SAN FRANCISCO, May 30 Andy Rubin, the co-creator of the Android mobile phone operating system, has launched a new company called Essential Products to sell a high-end smartphone and a home assistant device.