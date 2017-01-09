Jan 9 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 70 percent to 90 percent, or to be 906.11 million to 1,012.71 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 533 million yuan

* Says strategies in audio computer and internet technology as well as governmental subsidy are the main reasons for the forecast

