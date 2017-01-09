BRIEF-Stockholm IT ventures says is in negotiations to buy Blocktrade Technologies
* Stockholm IT Ventures AB says is in negotiations to purchase London based Blocktrade Technologies Ltd
Jan 9 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 70 percent to 90 percent, or to be 906.11 million to 1,012.71 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 533 million yuan
* Says strategies in audio computer and internet technology as well as governmental subsidy are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kg9Eqo
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Stockholm IT Ventures AB says is in negotiations to purchase London based Blocktrade Technologies Ltd
SAN FRANCISCO, May 30 Andy Rubin, the co-creator of the Android mobile phone operating system, has launched a new company called Essential Products to sell a high-end smartphone and a home assistant device.