BRIEF-SpaceX confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
Jan 10 Leed Corp :
* Says it raised 8.01 billion won in private placement of 690,520 shares of the company, as of Jan. 9
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XKuN3g
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016