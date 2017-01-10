BRIEF-Tegna declares a dividend of 7 cents per share
* Declared a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable on July 3, 2017 to stockholders of record as of close of business on June 9, 2017
Jan 10 Fasoo.Com Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says maturity date is Jan. 11, 2022, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 1 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 6,253 won per share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BbDbW6
WASHINGTON, May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump's communications director is leaving the job, the White House said on Tuesday, as the president considers wider staff changes to try to contain political damage from probes into Russia and his presidential campaign.