BRIEF-Hugo Boss says Yves Mueller to start as CFO no later than Jan 2018
* Is announcing that Yves Müller will commence his term as a member of Hugo Boss no later than January 1, 2018
Jan 10 United Super Markets Holdings Inc :
* Says it dissolved Ibaraki-based tourism unit on Jan. 9
FRANKFURT/MADRID, May 30 Spanish fragrance maker Iberchem has attracted first-round offers from several private equity groups in a deal potentially valuing the company at about 400 million euros ($448 million), people close to the matter said.