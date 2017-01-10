Jan 10 Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use 12 percent stake in its wholly owned bio-pharma unit in exchange for 100 percent stake in a Guangxi-based investment firm from Guangxi-based forestry development firm

* Guangxi-based forestry development firm will pay co 2.3 million yuan as price difference

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/glZqtz

