BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics says Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of board - SEC Filing
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
Jan 10 Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use 12 percent stake in its wholly owned bio-pharma unit in exchange for 100 percent stake in a Guangxi-based investment firm from Guangxi-based forestry development firm
* Guangxi-based forestry development firm will pay co 2.3 million yuan as price difference
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/glZqtz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer