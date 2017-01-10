** Max Ventures and Industries jumps as much as 17.5 pct to 79.40, its highest since July 8

** Company says it will sell 22.5 pct stake to unit of New York Life Insurance Co for 1.21 bln rupees ($17.79 mln)

** Over 4.2 mln shares traded, more than eight times the 30-day average volume ($1 = 68.0079 Indian rupees)