BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Jan 10 Shenzhen New Nanshan Holding (Group) Co Ltd :
* Says co enters into a strategic cooperation agreement with Langold Real Estate Co Ltd
* Two entities will mainly cooperate on real estate development projects
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/toqvAj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.