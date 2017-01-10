BUZZ-India's Jubilant Foodworks falls on weak Q4
** Jubilant Foodworks shares fall as much as 13 pct to lowest since Dec. 29
** Tata Motors Ltd gains as much as 2.96 pct, its highest since Nov 11
** Stock's 20-day simple moving average cuts above its 50-day SMA, seen bullish for the stock reut.rs/2id0djR
** Trend Intensity indicator (TI) rises to 16 from Monday's level of 14, indicating a new uptrend
** MACD is also positive and above its signal line, favourable for the stock
** As per Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 33 of 42 analysts covering the stock have "buy" or "strong buy" rating, five as "hold" and four have "sell" or "strong sell" ratings on the stock
(RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Jubilant Foodworks shares fall as much as 13 pct to lowest since Dec. 29
MUMBAI, May 30 Shares in Indian telecom operator Reliance Communications Ltd dropped on Tuesday, adding to a sharp slide a day earlier, hurt by investor concerns over its ability to service its loans.