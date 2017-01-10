Jan 10 Chengdu CORPRO Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 39.1 million yuan to 62.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 78.3 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 94.9 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that decreased orders is the main reason for the forecast

