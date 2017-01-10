BRIEF-SpaceX confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
Jan 10 Chengdu CORPRO Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 39.1 million yuan to 62.6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 78.3 million yuan
* FY 2016 reported net profit of 94.9 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comments that decreased orders is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Bi4PSD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016