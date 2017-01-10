BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics says Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of board - SEC Filing
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
Jan 10 Shionogi & Co Ltd :
* Says the co retired 22 million shares(6.3 percent stake) of its common stock on Jan. 10
* Says the total shares outstanding is 329.1 million shares after the retirement
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jtu7UW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer