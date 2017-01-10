BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics says Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of board - SEC Filing
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
Jan 10 Chiome Bioscience Inc :
* Says it received patent grant for METHOD OF INDUCING HOMOLOGOUS RECOMBINATION OF SOMATIC CELL, produced by the co and a Japan-based research institute
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bMIR2a
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer