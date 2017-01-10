Jan 10 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 5 percent to 25 percent, or to be 131.6 million yuan to 156.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 125.4 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 157.4 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that increased income from sales, increased expenses due to investment in R& D and subsidy from the government are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/lWldI0

