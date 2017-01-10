BRIEF-Check-Cap Ltd announces $2.69 mln financing
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to advance ongoing clinical development of its C-scan® system
Jan 10 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 5 percent to 25 percent, or to be 131.6 million yuan to 156.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 125.4 million yuan
* FY 2016 reported net profit of 157.4 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comments that increased income from sales, increased expenses due to investment in R& D and subsidy from the government are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/lWldI0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump, in a tweet on Tuesday, reiterated his call for the U.S. Senate to loosen its rules to make it easier to pass legislation by simple majority, and urged lawmakers to pass healthcare and tax overhauls.