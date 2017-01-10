Jan 10 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 75 million yuan to 85 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 37.4 million yuan

* Says increased margin profit rate in traditional Chinese medicine business, profitable in steel structure business and revenue from disposal of idle assets as main reasons for the forecast

