BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics says Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of board - SEC Filing
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
Jan 10 Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 230.2 million yuan to 272.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 209.3 million yuan
* FY 2016 reported net profit of 265.2 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comments that increased marketing scale and decreased product costs are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ecWqhj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer