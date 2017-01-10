Jan 10 Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 230.2 million yuan to 272.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 209.3 million yuan

* FY 2016 reported net profit of 265.2 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comments that increased marketing scale and decreased product costs are the main reasons for the forecast

