Jan 10 Aidma Marketing Communication Corp :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 675,000 shares of its stock at the price of 566 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Jan. 11

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer

