BRIEF-SpaceX confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
Jan 10 Aidma Marketing Communication Corp :
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 675,000 shares of its stock at the price of 566 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Jan. 11
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jNaZzR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016