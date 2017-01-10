Jan 10 ZIGExN Co Ltd :

* Says co completes full acquisition of 100 percent stake in a Japan-based firm engaged in planning, production and issuance of newspaper folding job advertisement, at totaling 3.04 billion yen on Jan. 10

* Acquisition plan was disclosed on Dec. 16, 2016

* Co takes out loan of totaling 2.5 billion yen as of Jan. 10

