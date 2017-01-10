BRIEF-SpaceX confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
Jan 10 ZIGExN Co Ltd :
* Says co completes full acquisition of 100 percent stake in a Japan-based firm engaged in planning, production and issuance of newspaper folding job advertisement, at totaling 3.04 billion yen on Jan. 10
* Acquisition plan was disclosed on Dec. 16, 2016
* Co takes out loan of totaling 2.5 billion yen as of Jan. 10
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/L1kUD6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016