BRIEF-Jumbo Interactive announces forecast for FY17
* fy17 forecast npat about $5.7 million - an increase of about 21%
Jan 10 Sharp Corp :
* Says its household appliance sales unit Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) reaches settlement with plaintiffs in five lawsuits
* Says SEC will pay plaintiffs totaling $1.18 million as settlement
