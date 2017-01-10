BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces acquisition of property in New York
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
Jan 10 Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
* Says 2016 preliminary net profit at 1.03 billion yuan ($148.74 million), up 6.6 percent y/y
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering