BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics says Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of board - SEC Filing
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
Jan 10 Medipost Co Ltd :
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 10, for method for culturing mesenchymal stem cells
* Patent number is 14/425,220
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rV11RD
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer