BRIEF-Jumbo Interactive announces forecast for FY17
* fy17 forecast npat about $5.7 million - an increase of about 21%
Jan 10 Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost unit's registered capital by 150 million yuan ($21.66 million) to 200 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iYOVjV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9265 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* fy17 forecast npat about $5.7 million - an increase of about 21%
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: