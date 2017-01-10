BRIEF-SpaceX confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
Jan 10 ATrack Technology :
* Says it repurchased 760,000 shares of the company during Nov. 10, 2016 to Jan. 9
* Says total purchase amount of T$48.5 million
* Repurchased 760,000 shares of its common shares as of Jan. 9, representing a 3.1 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tTyh6k
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016