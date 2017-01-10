Jan 10 ATrack Technology :

* Says it repurchased 760,000 shares of the company during Nov. 10, 2016 to Jan. 9

* Says total purchase amount of T$48.5 million

* Repurchased 760,000 shares of its common shares as of Jan. 9, representing a 3.1 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tTyh6k

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)