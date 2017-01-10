BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics says Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of board - SEC Filing
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
Jan 10 Solco Biomedical Co Ltd :
* Says it raised 23.69 billion won via rights issue of 33 million shares of the company, as of Jan. 10
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/zNPeoy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer