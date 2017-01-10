BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 10 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to set up animal husbandry firm for 300 million yuan ($43.33 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2idzlAj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9230 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.