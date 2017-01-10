Jan 10 Gamania Digital Entertainment :

* Says it repurchased 183,000 shares of the company during Nov. 14, 2016 to Jan. 4

* Says total purchase amount of T$5.2 million

* Repurchased 6.4 shares of its common shares as of Jan. 4, representing a 4.1 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pwU8Gm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)