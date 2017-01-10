BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics says Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of board - SEC Filing
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
Jan 10 Eagle Veterinary Technology Co Ltd :
* Says Lazard Korea Asset Management Co.,Ltd has acquired 591,743 shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 5.1 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/VaRwT5
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer