BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics says Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of board - SEC Filing
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
Jan 10 Astellas Pharma Inc :
* Says co terminates agreement with UMN Pharma Inc , for the co-development and Astellas' exclusive commercialization of ASP7374 and ASP7373, the cell culture based influenza vaccine programs in Japan
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7j7Ed7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer