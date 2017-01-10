BRIEF-Potbelly says CEO Aylwin Lewis to leave co later this year
* Potbelly Corporation announces departure of chief executive officer later this year
Jan 10 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire entire stake and debt of Liaoning company for 1.94 billion yuan ($280.26 million)
* Says acquired company to take over German company Carcoustics International GmbH
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday it has named Olga Gonzalez as its new chief financial officer.