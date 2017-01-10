Jan 10 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire entire stake and debt of Liaoning company for 1.94 billion yuan ($280.26 million)

* Says acquired company to take over German company Carcoustics International GmbH

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jcPDYx

