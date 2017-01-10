Jan 10 Bright Led Electronics :

* Says it repurchased 10 million shares of the company during Nov. 15 to Jan. 10

* Says total purchase amount of T$117.4 million

* Repurchased 10 million shares of its common shares as of Jan. 10, representing a 5.1 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fjtXaw

