BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces acquisition of property in New York
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
Jan 10 Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche medium term notes worth 1.3 billion yuan with a term of three years and coupon rate of 4.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mDduUS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering