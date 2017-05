** Shares of pharmaceutical company Hikal Ltd jump as much as 18 pct to a record high

** Hikal says it did not get any adverse observation from the US FDA on its plant at Jigani, Bengaluru

** FDA Form 483 is issued to companies at the conclusion of an inspection when investigator has observed any condition that in their judgement may constitute violation of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act bit.ly/1scOxL7

** About 1.2 mln shares change hands as of 0955 GMT, compared with their 30-day average volume of 31,410

** Hikal posts biggest single-day pct gain since May 22, 2015