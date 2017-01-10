BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces acquisition of property in New York
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
Jan 10 Prospect Co Ltd :
* Says co is in discussion to acquire entire stake in The Prospect Japan Fund Limited via stock exchange
* One share of The Prospect Japan Fund Limited's stock will be exchanged with 2.5 shares of co's stock
* The case is under discussion
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gFi8kk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering