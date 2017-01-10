BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics says Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of board - SEC Filing
* On May 29, Roshwalb submitted resignation as CEO and member of the company’s board of directors, effective immediately
Jan 10 Fountain Biopharma :
* Says it will merge with a medical company via stock swap with merger record date of March 26
* Says one share of the medical company will swap 0.8787 share of it
* Says it will issue 151.1 million new shares to shareholders of the medical company
* Says the medical company will dissolve after merger
* Collegium announces the appointment of Joseph Ciaffoni as chief operating officer